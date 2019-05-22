Services
Clementon - Otto Samuel Gullo, of Clementon, NJ, passed away on May 17, 2019 at the age of 93. Husband of the late Joan. Loving father of Eugene "Tommy", Jonathan "Jonny", Joan, Eugenie "Genie" and the late Samuel "Sammy" Gullo. Adored brother of Mary (the late Bob) Pizzuti. Cherished grandfather of 3 and great grandfather of 6. He will also be missed by his dear friends Sal and Shelley Paulino. Sam was a proud Navy veteran serving in both WWII and the Korean War. He loved dogs and all animals. Sam was a big flirt and loved to get attention.

Cremation will be held privately. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements entrusted to DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 125 N. WHITE HORSE PIKE, LINDENWOLD, NJ 08021. To send lasting condolences; DANKSHINSKIFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Courier-Post on May 22, 2019
