Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Pamela McFall
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish; Mary Mother of the Church
20 Braisington Avenue
Bellmawr, NJ
Pamela A. McFall


Pamela A. McFall Obituary
Pamela A. McFall

Franklinville - Pamela A. McFall on March 22, 2019 of Franklinville formerly of Bellmawr. Age 58. Beloved wife of Leslie for 29 years. Step mother of Jack, Jennifer and Shamus. Dear sister of Patrice Fisher (Chuck). Loving aunt of Ryan and Evan. Survived by faithful companions, Jack and Katie. Also survived by many loving cousins. Pamela worked at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard for over 15 years. She also was an RN and worked at Cooper Hospital. There will be a viewing Wednesday eve from 7pm to 9pm and 8:15am to 9:15am Thursday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 10am at St. Joachim Parish; Mary Mother of the Church, 20 Braisington Avenue, Bellmawr, NJ. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pamela's memory to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Boulevard, Voorhees, NJ 08043. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 25, 2019
