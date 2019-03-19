|
Pamela Beden-Poling
Medford - Pamela Beden-Poling, 61, of Medford, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at home with her family.
Born in Camden County, NJ, Pamela resided in Medford since 1987. She retired after 35 years in 2015 as a 5th grade teacher with the Southampton Board of Education. She was a parishioner at St. Mary of the Lakes R.C. Church in Medford, where she served as an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist. Pamela was an avid volunteer and supporter of the community, and ran an annual Christmas party for residents of the New Lisbon Developmental Center. She was part of the Interfaith Hospitality Network and volunteered at the Christian Caring Center. She was dedicated to assisting those less fortunate and volunteered at various soup kitchens. She was a member of the Pineland Rug Hooking Guild. Pamela enjoyed practicing yoga, and in addition to teaching, she ran the Southampton Summer Recreation Program. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, siblings, and children. She also loved playing with her grandchildren and her dogs (Trixie, Rusty, and Chloe), traveling, and loved spending her summers in Maine.
She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Ronald Poling; her children, Brett Clark, Kyle Clark (fiancé Ma Schaffer), Marc Poling (Simone Poling), and Kelly Poling Byfield (Curtis Byfield); her brother Lance Beden; her sisters, Nova Heiss (Scott Heiss), Traci Tambussi (Larry Tambussi), Karla Beden, Coleen Masciarelli (John Masciarelli); four grandchildren, Akasha, Nalia, Jasmine, and Braiden; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father and mother Gilbert and Vivian Beden.
Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 6-9PM, and again on Friday, March 22, from 10-11AM, at St. Mary of the Lakes R.C. Church, 40 Jackson Rd., Medford, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, at 11AM, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Pamela's memory to The Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (www.ocrahope.org). Arrangements are under the care and direction of Mathis Funeral Home, Medford, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 19, 2019