Pamela Bernhardt
Moorestown - Pamela S. Bernhardt, 70, of Moorestown, NJ, passed away peacefully after a long illness on April 3, 2019 leaving behind many who loved her. Pam was a graduate of Moorestown High School, 1967. She received her B.S.N. from WVU and served as an ER nurse for Hamilton Hospital, and then as Director of Nursing Education for Virtua Hospital. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Thomas, her parents Robert and Beverly Nims, her stepmother Merrol Nims, and her sister Laurie DuBell. She is survived by daughters Erin (James) Sauer and Andrea Bernhardt, sisters Virginia Nims, Mary Barnett, Carrol Wilcox, and Sallie Williams, and brothers Bill Nims, Doug Nims, and Stuart Williams. She was a doting grandmother to Matthew, Olivia and Joseph, best friend to Linda Perez, and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Visitation is Tuesday morning 9:30-10:30am at the Lewis Funeral Home, 78 E. Main St., Moorestown, NJ followed by the Funeral Service at 10:30 am at the Funeral Home.Interment in the Presbyterian Cemetery, Moorestown, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Tom Bernhardt Scholarship, Attn: Jeffrey Howard, Dir. of Annual Giving, University of the Sciences, 600 S. 43 St. Phila. Pa. 19104.
Condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 7, 2019