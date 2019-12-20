|
|
Paola Massa
Pennsauken - Paola Massa, age 71, of Pennsauken, NJ, passed away on December 18, 2019. She was born in Folignano, Ascoli Piceno, Italy. Paola dedicated her life to her family and enjoyed spending time with her sisters. She loved to cook for her family and read. She also enjoyed going to the casino and doing arts and crafts. She will be greatly missed.
Paola is predeceased by her parents, Giovanni and Rosa Massa (nee Spinelli); sister, Lucia Stipa (the late Guido); and niece Linda.
She is survived by her sister, Rina Pfisterer (Ralph) and their children, Giovanni, David, and Bianca who all lived with Paola; sister, Adriana Felicano and her son, Sergio (Ashley) and their daughter, Kinsley; niece, Florence Lon and her children Nicholas (Jennifer) and Steffani; nephew, Paolo Stipa (Debbie) and their children, Marlena, Angelina, and Paolo; sister, Pasqualina Grazioli (the late Dante) and her children, Robert and Denise.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial gathering on December 26, 2019 from 9:30am-11am at Inglesby and Sons Funeral Home, located at 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A memorial service will begin at 11pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to by visiting shrinershospitalsforchildren.org and/or by visiting stjude.org. To see Paola's tribute page, please visit www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019