Services
Davis and Wagner Funeral & Cremation Services
171 Delaware Street
Woodbury, NJ 08096
856-845-0043
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
259 Lambs Rd
Sewell, NJ
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
259 Lambs Rd
Sewell, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paquita Montoya
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paquita F. Montoya

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paquita F. Montoya Obituary
Paquita F. Montoya

National Park - Paquita F. Montoya (nee Core), 94, of National Park, passed away on Sept. 21, 2019. She was born in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico. Paquita was predeceased by her husband George and 12 siblings. She is survived by 2 daughters Diana (James) Goldman of National Park & Rose Ann (Thomas) Spittle of Woodbury Heights; son Jorge (Jeanine) Montoya of Cherry Hill; brother Louis Core; sister Adeline Rivera; 5 grand and 8 great grandchildren.

Visitation Thursday 10:30am until the service at 12noon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 259 Lambs Rd. Sewell, NJ 08080 under the direction of DAVIS & WAGNER FUNERAL HOME Woodbury, NJ. Interment Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memories and condolences shared at daviswagner.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paquita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis and Wagner Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now