Paquita F. Montoya
National Park - Paquita F. Montoya (nee Core), 94, of National Park, passed away on Sept. 21, 2019. She was born in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico. Paquita was predeceased by her husband George and 12 siblings. She is survived by 2 daughters Diana (James) Goldman of National Park & Rose Ann (Thomas) Spittle of Woodbury Heights; son Jorge (Jeanine) Montoya of Cherry Hill; brother Louis Core; sister Adeline Rivera; 5 grand and 8 great grandchildren.
Visitation Thursday 10:30am until the service at 12noon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 259 Lambs Rd. Sewell, NJ 08080 under the direction of DAVIS & WAGNER FUNERAL HOME Woodbury, NJ. Interment Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memories and condolences shared at daviswagner.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 24, 2019