Pasquale J. Fietto "Pat"
Haddon Twp. - On Aug. 2, 2019. Husband of the late Virginia "Ginnie" (nee Dunlevy). Father of Patrice Fietto and Kim Gaston (Ron). Brother of Carmella "Dolly" Stangline. Grandfather of 3. Great grandfather of 2. Pat was owner of Rexy's Bar & Restaurant for over 66 years. He was a US Army Veteran. Visitation Tues., Aug. 6th from 10 to 11 am at St. John's Church, 809 Park Ave., Collingswood, NJ, Mass will follow at 11 am. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. For more info & to share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 4, 2019