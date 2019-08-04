Services
Jackson Funeral Home - Westmont
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0670
For more information about
Pasquale Fietto
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Church
809 Park Ave.
Collingswood, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Church
809 Park Ave.
Collingswood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pasquale Fietto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pasquale J. "Pat" Fietto


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pasquale J. "Pat" Fietto Obituary
Pasquale J. Fietto "Pat"

Haddon Twp. - On Aug. 2, 2019. Husband of the late Virginia "Ginnie" (nee Dunlevy). Father of Patrice Fietto and Kim Gaston (Ron). Brother of Carmella "Dolly" Stangline. Grandfather of 3. Great grandfather of 2. Pat was owner of Rexy's Bar & Restaurant for over 66 years. He was a US Army Veteran. Visitation Tues., Aug. 6th from 10 to 11 am at St. John's Church, 809 Park Ave., Collingswood, NJ, Mass will follow at 11 am. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. For more info & to share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pasquale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now