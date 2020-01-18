Services
Pasquale J. Iuliucci


1932 - 2020
Pasquale J. Iuliucci Obituary
Pasquale J. Iuliucci

Waterford - age 87, passed away Friday January 17, 2020 at Virtua Hospital in Voorhees, NJ. Pat was born in Waterford and was a lifelong resident. He graduated from Lower Camden County Regional High School in 1949. Pat was the Owner and Operator of his family farm, Bridgeview Farms, on the Old White Horse Pike in Waterford, NJ. Pat also worked for the St. Paul Insurance Company as an agent for many years. He was a member of the NJ Farm Bureau and the NJ Thoroughbred Breeders' Association. He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph P. and Jennie (nee Angeline) Iuliucci and his sister Joan Vadino. Pat is survived by his loving wife Josephine (nee Sena) and his two sons, Joseph (Annie) and Patrick (Christine), grandchildren Christopher and Sophia, step-grandchildren Arturo, Ana and Emilio. One sister Loretta Arroyo and her husband Fred of Waterford, NJ. Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing Tuesday eve. 6:00 - 9:00pm at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third Street Hammonton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday 10:00am at Christ the Redeemer Parish - St. Anthony Church 436 Pennington Ave. Waterford, NJ. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery 260 White Horse Pike Berlin, NJ. Donations may be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation P.O. Box 781352 Phila. PA 19178-1352. To share condolences www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
