Patricia A. Bradian
Cherry Hill, NJ - Patricia Ann Cigich Bradian, was born on July 12th, 1937 and departed October 14th, 2020. She is survived by her devoted children Peter, Stephen and Kimberly. Her son-in-law Ross Gigliotti. Her ten grandchildren whom she adored, Amanda, Andrew, Zachary, Alexandria, Nicholas, Isabella, Peter, Patrick, Dean and Stephen; two great-grandchildren Emma and
Michael who never ceased to amaze her, and countless other friends and family. She is reunited with her son David, who although was taken from this earth too soon, was never apart
from his mother's unfading love. An inseparable love that never tired, never dissipated.
Pat, as she was known to all, grew up as one of twelve children in the industrious town of Johnstown, Pennsylvania. It was there that she absorbed the core tenets of faith and family. Pat was a mother in that glorious tradition of what it means to be a Catholic mother. She lived her faith in Christ and bequeathed to her children the gift of that faith so that no matter the solitude that might befall them in their darkest hour, to be with Christ is to never be alone. She was a talented and intelligent woman who readily sacrificed her aspirations and dreams so that her children could imagine the world and aspire to theirs.
Faith for her was not a vague religion of the spirit. It was a faith lived in charity for others. Who amongst us was not a recipient of her unsolicited advice? She never ceased of caring, never
tired of measuring us against our best selves; always reminding you that everything you ever wanted is on the other side of fear; and when you recoiled, she revived you with the tender
assurance of her prayers. She taught us to believe in God, trust in Christ, that self-love resonates hollow, God is the substance of what we must love and only for Him are we irreplaceable.
She taught us Joy and hope as in the words of Saint Paul applied to our Lord: "Having joy set before Him, He endured the cross." A joy born of love of God, that enables us to see the world
from a perspective of Hope. She cautioned us to joyfully accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope. I think that it was the joy of Easter that she loved most. When spring was in the air and the leaves turned green, she was happiest. Her children fondly remember how she adorned the home for the holidays. Ours was a happy home.
Pat lived a good life. She was blessed with boundless energy and expended it in a life of self-sacrifice and devotion to others. The two most important days in a person's life are the day that they're born and the day they figure out why. Our mother figured out the why, as only a mother can, by surrendering her will to the life of her children.
I recall one of our most cherished memories as young children: my mother driving late at night from our home in NYC to Johnstown, twilight is long past and as youngsters in our pajamas we're tired and huddled together in the back, then suddenly in the distance we see the mighty industry of Johnstown, spiral flames aglow against the darkened sky, a sigh of relief from mom mindful that the long drive is soon to end, the excitement of her children as we marvel at the spectacle. That is a memory eternally etched in our minds and hearts. St. Matthew wrote: "Come ye blessed of my Father, possess the kingdom which was prepared for you from the beginning of the world." And so, from love and admiration we say, rest soundly mom and be at peace. Your legacy is great. You did it on your own, and for that, we carry you forever in our hearts.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 7pm-9pm at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, located at 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Peter Church, located at 43 W. Maple Ave., Merchantville, NJ 08109. Interment will be private. To see Patricia's tribute page, please visit inglesbyfuneralhome.com
