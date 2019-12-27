Services
Collingswood, NJ - (nee Pancoast), On Dec. 20, 2019, Age 91, of Collingswood. Loving wife of the late Alan R., Sr.; Devoted mother of Alan R., Jr. (Susan) of Leland, NC, Laurie (Terence) Strow of Haddon Heights, NJ and the late Brian Pancoast Eastwick. Cherished grandmother of Tyler & Ryan Eastwick and Tanner & Rachel Strow.

Patricia was a longtime resident of Haddonfield and a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church. She spent her time volunteering for Interfaith Caregivers and enjoyed quilting in many groups, especially her church group.

Patricia's family will receive friends on Sat., Jan. 4th, 2020; 10 AM at First Presbyterian Church of Haddonfield, 20 E. Kings Hwy, Haddonfield, NJ; where her Memorial Service will follow at 11 AM. Interment at First Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Patricia may be made to Interfaith Caregivers, P.O. Box 186, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 (https://www.ifchaddons.org/donate).
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
