Patricia A. Kohlmyer
Medford - Patricia A. Kohlmyer (a.k.a Patsy) of Medford, NJ formerly of Melbourne, FL and Pennsauken, NJ died peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was 82. Predeceased by her husband Albert, Pat is survived and will be sadly missed by her children, Michael (Cindy) of Cherry Hill, NJ, Teresa Parrella (David) of Melbourne, FL, Kevin of Hammonton, NJ, Jeffrey of Melbourne, FL , Kelly Bailey of Medford, NJ and her best friend, Lady; 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Funeral Services are private. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Animal Welfare Assoc., 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043 or the American Lung Assoc. at www.lung.org. Condolences can be sent at www.lechnerfuneralhome.com.
Medford - Patricia A. Kohlmyer (a.k.a Patsy) of Medford, NJ formerly of Melbourne, FL and Pennsauken, NJ died peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was 82. Predeceased by her husband Albert, Pat is survived and will be sadly missed by her children, Michael (Cindy) of Cherry Hill, NJ, Teresa Parrella (David) of Melbourne, FL, Kevin of Hammonton, NJ, Jeffrey of Melbourne, FL , Kelly Bailey of Medford, NJ and her best friend, Lady; 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Funeral Services are private. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Animal Welfare Assoc., 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043 or the American Lung Assoc. at www.lung.org. Condolences can be sent at www.lechnerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from May 28 to May 29, 2020.