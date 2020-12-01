Patricia A. Krogh
Atco, NJ - Patricia A. Krogh, age 78, of Atco, NJ, passed away on Thursday November 26, 2020. Daughter of the late Emma Hope and Frank Ryan. Beloved wife of the late William A. Krogh Sr. Loving mother of Nancy (David) Gibbins, Robert (Shara) Krogh, and William (Christina) Krogh Jr. Proud grandmother of Emma, Michael, Julia, Max, and Jake. Dear sister of Francis Ryan and Alma (Ray) Wyeth.
Patricia was a longtime resident of Atco, NJ. She was a devoted daughter, loving wife, and dedicated mom.
Services and interment for Patricia will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 3906 Church Rd., Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054.