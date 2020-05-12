Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia O'Brien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. O'Brien


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. O'Brien Obituary
Patricia A. O'Brien

Magnolia - Patricia A. O'Brien (nee Thompson), on May 11, 2020, of Magnolia, formerly of Feasterville, PA. Age 72. Devoted mother of Lisa Fuhrmeister (Frank), James O'Brien (Shannon) and Michael O'Brien. Loving grandmother of Frank, Justin, Bradly, Kaitlyn, Brianna, Matthew, Nathan, Kyle, Samantha and Emily. Dear sister of Dolores Fox, Kevin Brown, and Christine Thompson and the late William Thompson, John Thompson, Dennis Thompson, Theresa Thompson, Kimberly Ann Brown, Raymond Brown, and Timothy Brown. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Mrs. O'Brien was the former Property Manager for Coventry Place Apartments. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 12 to May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -