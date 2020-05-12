|
Patricia A. O'Brien
Magnolia - Patricia A. O'Brien (nee Thompson), on May 11, 2020, of Magnolia, formerly of Feasterville, PA. Age 72. Devoted mother of Lisa Fuhrmeister (Frank), James O'Brien (Shannon) and Michael O'Brien. Loving grandmother of Frank, Justin, Bradly, Kaitlyn, Brianna, Matthew, Nathan, Kyle, Samantha and Emily. Dear sister of Dolores Fox, Kevin Brown, and Christine Thompson and the late William Thompson, John Thompson, Dennis Thompson, Theresa Thompson, Kimberly Ann Brown, Raymond Brown, and Timothy Brown. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Mrs. O'Brien was the former Property Manager for Coventry Place Apartments. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 12 to May 15, 2020