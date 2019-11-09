|
Patricia A. Scullion
Atco - Patricia A. Scullion, on November 8, 2019, of Atco. Age 73. Beloved daughter of the late Harry and Falba (nee Hancock) Scullion. Devoted sister of Kathleen Schlereth (Joel), Ann Timms (Neil) and Francis Scullion (Cindy). Loving aunt of Katherine, Karolyn, Robert, Kelley, Stephen, Kevin, Alene, Brittany and Timothy. Great aunt of Alexandra, Andrew, Wyatt, Jack, Avery, Olivia, Liam, Maggie, and Gwen. There will be a viewing on Wednesday, from 3pm to 5pm at the GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Interment private at the request of the family. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019