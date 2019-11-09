Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Patricia Scullion
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Scullion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Scullion


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Scullion Obituary
Patricia A. Scullion

Atco - Patricia A. Scullion, on November 8, 2019, of Atco. Age 73. Beloved daughter of the late Harry and Falba (nee Hancock) Scullion. Devoted sister of Kathleen Schlereth (Joel), Ann Timms (Neil) and Francis Scullion (Cindy). Loving aunt of Katherine, Karolyn, Robert, Kelley, Stephen, Kevin, Alene, Brittany and Timothy. Great aunt of Alexandra, Andrew, Wyatt, Jack, Avery, Olivia, Liam, Maggie, and Gwen. There will be a viewing on Wednesday, from 3pm to 5pm at the GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Interment private at the request of the family. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -