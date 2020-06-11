Patricia A. Tighe
Sicklerville - On June 10, 2020, Patricia (nee Kimley), age 75. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Tighe. Survived by children Bernard Jr., William (Chrissy), Daniel, and Charlotte (John) Handfield; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, and sister Martha (Bill) Smith. Patricia worked in Quality Control for Data Media in Pennsauken. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Monday evening 6-7:30pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the American Heart Association, 1 Union Street, Ste. 301, Robbinsville Twp., NJ 08691. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Sicklerville - On June 10, 2020, Patricia (nee Kimley), age 75. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Tighe. Survived by children Bernard Jr., William (Chrissy), Daniel, and Charlotte (John) Handfield; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, and sister Martha (Bill) Smith. Patricia worked in Quality Control for Data Media in Pennsauken. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Monday evening 6-7:30pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the American Heart Association, 1 Union Street, Ste. 301, Robbinsville Twp., NJ 08691. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.