Sicklerville - On June 10, 2020, Patricia (nee Kimley), age 75. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Tighe. Survived by children Bernard Jr., William (Chrissy), Daniel, and Charlotte (John) Handfield; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, and sister Martha (Bill) Smith. Patricia worked in Quality Control for Data Media in Pennsauken. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Monday evening 6-7:30pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the American Heart Association, 1 Union Street, Ste. 301, Robbinsville Twp., NJ 08691. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Viewing
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
