Patricia A. Valenti
Moorestown, NJ - (nee McHenry) Patricia A. Valenti, age 73 of Moorestown, NJ passed away on May 2, 2020, after a brief illness. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence A. Valenti. Dear mother of Anthony Valenti and Dana (Daniel) Selbach, all of Moorestown. Loving grandmother of Derek Selbach. Patricia was a homemaker and owner of the Cozy Inn Motel in Wildwood, NJ.
Due to the restrictions on public gatherings, no services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations made in Patricia's memory to American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839. To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com. Arr. by BOCCO of Cherry Hill, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from May 4 to May 6, 2020