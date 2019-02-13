Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Patricia Brown
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:45 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Brown


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Ann Brown Obituary
Patricia Ann Brown

Bellmawr - Patricia Ann Brown (nee Bowen), age 84, passed away peacefully at Jefferson Health Care Center - Long Term Care on February 7, 2019. Formerly of Franklinville, Audubon, and Bellmawr. Beloved wife of 39 years to the late George E. Brown and her longtime companion Robert Labruzzio. Survived by her loving sister Betty Howey and the late Doris, Vera, Jean, and Virginia and sister-in-law of the late James and Dorothy Brown, as well as her special friends and caregivers Chuck Lezenby, Chuck Mahoney, and Chuck Sauter. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Pat formerly worked for John Jefferies and Goodwill Industries. Pat also enjoyed many summers at Sea Grove Camping Resort. There will be a viewing from 8:15am to 9:45am Saturday, February 16th at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 10:30am at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, Bellmawr. Entombment New St. Mary's Mausoleum, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Patricia A. Brown be made to Jefferson Health Care Center, 535 Egg Harbor Road, Sewell, NJ 08080 - Attn: Carol - Activities Department. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.