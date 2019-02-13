|
|
Patricia Ann Brown
Bellmawr - Patricia Ann Brown (nee Bowen), age 84, passed away peacefully at Jefferson Health Care Center - Long Term Care on February 7, 2019. Formerly of Franklinville, Audubon, and Bellmawr. Beloved wife of 39 years to the late George E. Brown and her longtime companion Robert Labruzzio. Survived by her loving sister Betty Howey and the late Doris, Vera, Jean, and Virginia and sister-in-law of the late James and Dorothy Brown, as well as her special friends and caregivers Chuck Lezenby, Chuck Mahoney, and Chuck Sauter. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Pat formerly worked for John Jefferies and Goodwill Industries. Pat also enjoyed many summers at Sea Grove Camping Resort. There will be a viewing from 8:15am to 9:45am Saturday, February 16th at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 10:30am at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, Bellmawr. Entombment New St. Mary's Mausoleum, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Patricia A. Brown be made to Jefferson Health Care Center, 535 Egg Harbor Road, Sewell, NJ 08080 - Attn: Carol - Activities Department. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019