Patricia Ann Freeman
Patricia Ann Freeman, Pat, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on July 8th, 2020. Pat was born in Syracuse, NY on August 1, 1933 to Wilson Robert and Winonah Marie Walker. She married her high school sweetheart Sanford (Sandy) Freeman On June 15, 1952 and spent 68 loving years together. She is survived by her 3 children Mark, (Elizabeth), Sheila, and Adam, (Stacy), 8 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren.
Patricia was a successful businesswoman who co-founded an advertising production company which began in 1987 and which has grown to this day. Her passion was first for her family, her friends and love of the arts. She was an accomplished potter, quilter, seamstress, doll maker, crafter of all things beautiful. She loved music, was president of her glee club and a talented majorette in her youth. A graveside funeral service is scheduled for July 12th at 10:00 am at Locustwood Cemetery, 1500, Rte 70 West, Cherry Hill, NJ. Rabbi Jerome David will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer's Association
or Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice of NJ.
Any additional information needed please contact Platt Memorial Chapel.
856-428-9442 or www.plattmemorial.com
.