Patricia Ann Gross
Atco - Patricia Ann Gross, age 73, of Atco, NJ, passed away on Sunday June 7, 2020 at the Samaritan Center at Voorhees. Beloved husband of Thomas Gross. Loving sister of Joan Tomlin, Joseph Tomlin, Eileen Decker, William Tomlin, and Marcella Tomlin. She is also survived and will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Patricia was born in Philadelphia, PA and had resided in Atco, NJ for the past 46 years. She worked as a service manager for United Engineers and Constructors in Philadelphia for many years. Patricia went on to work as a teacher's aide in the Gibbsboro School District. She enjoyed being around the children and was loved by her students and parents.
A visitation and service will be held privately. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Atco - Patricia Ann Gross, age 73, of Atco, NJ, passed away on Sunday June 7, 2020 at the Samaritan Center at Voorhees. Beloved husband of Thomas Gross. Loving sister of Joan Tomlin, Joseph Tomlin, Eileen Decker, William Tomlin, and Marcella Tomlin. She is also survived and will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Patricia was born in Philadelphia, PA and had resided in Atco, NJ for the past 46 years. She worked as a service manager for United Engineers and Constructors in Philadelphia for many years. Patricia went on to work as a teacher's aide in the Gibbsboro School District. She enjoyed being around the children and was loved by her students and parents.
A visitation and service will be held privately. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.