Patricia Ann Gross
Patricia Ann Gross

Atco - Patricia Ann Gross, age 73, of Atco, NJ, passed away on Sunday June 7, 2020 at the Samaritan Center at Voorhees. Beloved husband of Thomas Gross. Loving sister of Joan Tomlin, Joseph Tomlin, Eileen Decker, William Tomlin, and Marcella Tomlin. She is also survived and will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Patricia was born in Philadelphia, PA and had resided in Atco, NJ for the past 46 years. She worked as a service manager for United Engineers and Constructors in Philadelphia for many years. Patricia went on to work as a teacher's aide in the Gibbsboro School District. She enjoyed being around the children and was loved by her students and parents.

A visitation and service will be held privately. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com






Published in Courier Post from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
