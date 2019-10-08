|
Patricia Ann Mahoney
Gloucester City - On October 6, 2019. Age 65. (nee Hodge). Loving wife of 46 years to the late Dennis M. Mahoney. Loving mother of Bob Mahoney (Joanne), Dennis Mahoney and Jonathan Mahoney. Cherished grandmother of 10. Beloved sister of Dennis Hodge (Cheryl), the late Kathryn Wadsworth (surviving James) and the late Edward Hodge. Daughter of the late Edward and Catherine Hodge.
Viewing Saturday, Oct. 12th, from 10 AM to 12 Noon at the McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 851 Monmouth St., Gloucester City, where a funeral service will be held at 12 Noon. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019