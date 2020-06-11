Patricia Ann "Pat" Pfeiffer
Patricia Ann Pfeiffer "Pat" on June 10, 2020 of Williamstown. Age 82. Loving wife of Joseph W. Pfeiffer, Sr. Beloved mother of Debra Ann Brennan of Williamstown, Joseph W. Pfeiffer, Jr. (Toni) of Atco and Michael J. Pfeiffer (Sheree) of Mullica Hill. Devoted sister of Louis Hansen, III (Linda) of Williamstown, Mary Lou Reece (Doug) of Deptford, Carol Boswell (tom) of Arizona and the late Robert L. Hansen, Sr. (the late Doris) and Bonnie Eimer (the late Edward). Treasured grandmother of Kimberly Ann Williams, James Toms, Joseph Toms, Julie Toms, Joseph A. Pfeiffer, Daniel Pfeiffer, Brianna Pfeiffer, Michael John Pfeiffer, Matthew Pfeiffer and great-grandmother of twelve.
Pat was an Insurance Representative for Meeker-Sharkey in Mt. Laurel. She was a Runnemede Girl Scout Leader for 28 years, Boy Scout Committee Member, Runnemede PTA, Runnemede Girls Softball, and a CCD Teacher for St. Maria Goretti.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 6pm to 8:30pm in the Chapel at BOUCHER FUNERAL HOME, 1757 Delsea Dr., Deptford, NJ 08096. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Girl Scouts of the USA, P.O. Box 5046, New York, NY 10087 or Jennie's Garden, 1305 Bavarian Way, Williamstown, NJ 08094. For directions, to sign online guest book and to view Pat's Video Tribute visit www.boucherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.