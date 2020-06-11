Patricia Ann "Pat" Pfeiffer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann "Pat" Pfeiffer

Patricia Ann Pfeiffer "Pat" on June 10, 2020 of Williamstown. Age 82. Loving wife of Joseph W. Pfeiffer, Sr. Beloved mother of Debra Ann Brennan of Williamstown, Joseph W. Pfeiffer, Jr. (Toni) of Atco and Michael J. Pfeiffer (Sheree) of Mullica Hill. Devoted sister of Louis Hansen, III (Linda) of Williamstown, Mary Lou Reece (Doug) of Deptford, Carol Boswell (tom) of Arizona and the late Robert L. Hansen, Sr. (the late Doris) and Bonnie Eimer (the late Edward). Treasured grandmother of Kimberly Ann Williams, James Toms, Joseph Toms, Julie Toms, Joseph A. Pfeiffer, Daniel Pfeiffer, Brianna Pfeiffer, Michael John Pfeiffer, Matthew Pfeiffer and great-grandmother of twelve.

Pat was an Insurance Representative for Meeker-Sharkey in Mt. Laurel. She was a Runnemede Girl Scout Leader for 28 years, Boy Scout Committee Member, Runnemede PTA, Runnemede Girls Softball, and a CCD Teacher for St. Maria Goretti.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 6pm to 8:30pm in the Chapel at BOUCHER FUNERAL HOME, 1757 Delsea Dr., Deptford, NJ 08096. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Girl Scouts of the USA, P.O. Box 5046, New York, NY 10087 or Jennie's Garden, 1305 Bavarian Way, Williamstown, NJ 08094. For directions, to sign online guest book and to view Pat's Video Tribute visit www.boucherfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:30 PM
Boucher Funeral Home, LLC - Deptford
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boucher Funeral Home, LLC - Deptford
1757 Delsea Dr.
Deptford, NJ 08096
856-464-1097
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved