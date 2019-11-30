Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Mary’s R.C. Church
426 Monmouth St.
Gloucester, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary’s R.C. Church
426 Monmouth St.
Gloucester, NJ
Patricia Ann Sampson Obituary
Patricia Ann Sampson

Gloucester City - On November 28, 2019. Age 89. (nee Nolan). Loving wife of 59 years to the late Riley K. Sampson. Loving mother of Maryann Deacon, Patricia Sampson, Teresa Andrews, Betsy Sherrer (Karl), Kathleen Murchake and Gerald Sampson (Rose). Cherished grandmom of Nicole, William, Christina, Melissa, Dillon, Alyson, Jamie, Tommy, Madison, Julia and Leah. Predeceased by her nine brothers and sisters.

Pat was a graduate of Gloucester Catholic High School class of 1948. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Mary's R.C. Church.

Visitation on Wednesday morning, December 4th, from 9 to 10:15 AM at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City, NJ 08030. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary's Church, at the above church address. Please memo, Patricia Ann Sampson.

Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City www.mccannhealey.com Ph: 856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
