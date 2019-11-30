|
Patricia Ann Sampson
Gloucester City - On November 28, 2019. Age 89. (nee Nolan). Loving wife of 59 years to the late Riley K. Sampson. Loving mother of Maryann Deacon, Patricia Sampson, Teresa Andrews, Betsy Sherrer (Karl), Kathleen Murchake and Gerald Sampson (Rose). Cherished grandmom of Nicole, William, Christina, Melissa, Dillon, Alyson, Jamie, Tommy, Madison, Julia and Leah. Predeceased by her nine brothers and sisters.
Pat was a graduate of Gloucester Catholic High School class of 1948. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Mary's R.C. Church.
Visitation on Wednesday morning, December 4th, from 9 to 10:15 AM at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City, NJ 08030. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary's Church, at the above church address. Please memo, Patricia Ann Sampson.
Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City www.mccannhealey.com Ph: 856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019