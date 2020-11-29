Patricia Ann Smith
W. Collingswood - Patricia Ann "Pat" Smith (nee Thomas), on November 27, 2020, of W. Collingswood. Age 82. Beloved wife of the late John V. "Jack" Smith. Devoted mother of Jen Johnson (Mike), Judi Maccri (Dominick), Jon Smith, and step-daughter Kim Smith Keller. Loving Nanny of Chelsea, Leah and Tiena. Dear sister of Judith Marini, Richard Thomas and the late Dorothy Dougherty-Mitchell. Pat was an alumna of the University of Penn, proudly served in the US Army, and was a school nurse in Camden School Dist. Services and interment are private at the request of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's memory to the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or WRTI-FM, 1509 Cecil B Moore Ave. 3rd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19121. Family and friends may share memories at www.gardnerfuneralhome.com