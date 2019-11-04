|
Patricia Ann Smollock
Mays Landing - On November 1, 2019, Patricia Ann Smollock, age 91. (nee Ebinger) Of Mays Landing. Formerly of Gloucester City. Loving mother, wife, sister and aunt went to be with the Lord. She is survived by 5 children: Pat Laverty, Mike Smollock (Therese), Paul (Bud) Smollock, Christine Frezzo (Gabe) and Annmarie Howard (Brian), 12 grandchildren: Mike, Meghan, Kate, Drew, Kelly, Colleen, Matt, Casey, Ashley, Alison, Abigail, Stephanie and 3 great-grandchildren. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Pat was born on March 17, 1928 in Camden, NJ. On October 6, 1951 she married Joseph A. Smollock (deceased) of Glendora, NJ. She was a longtime resident of Gloucester City, NJ and former devoted parishioner of Sacred Heart Parish in Mt. Ephraim, NJ. Pat was an excellent cook, loved to crochet, but enjoyed spending most of her time with her children.
Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Friday, November 8th from 10:15 to 11:15 AM at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 426 Monmouth St, Gloucester City, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 AM in the church. Interment immediately following in New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ.
The family respectfully requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the , website or mail to: : P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011. Include Patricia Ann Smollock in memo of check and request acknowledgement. Please include name and full mailing address.
