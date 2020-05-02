Services
Mullica Hill - Patricia (Pollier) Beckett Petersen of Mullica Hill passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. She was 73 years of age. Patty graduated from Haddon Heights High School in 1965, she then attended Medical Technology school after. She enjoyed a 30 year career as a medical technologist at West Jersey Hospital. Upon retiring from West Jersey, she moved to Cape Coral, Florida for 12 years and worked for an allergist.

Patty and her husband moved back to Mullica Hill in 2014 and she was able to watch her grandchildren grow and be an active part of their lives. Known for her incredible sense of humor, Patty never missed an opportunity to make a joke or a comment that would have everyone laughing.

Patty is survived by her husband Donald Petersen of Mullica Hill, her sister Kathy Trickle of Horsham, PA, her son Andrew Beckett (Nikole) of Barrington, NJ, her daughter Bridget DeMarco (Paul) of Mantua, NJ. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kaitlyn, Breyona, Ryan, and Alex and her great granddaughter Hazel. An avid animal lover, she also leaves behind her beloved dog Boo-Boo. Patty is predeceased by her parents Howard L. and Vivian Pollier and her son Matthew B. Beckett.

Funeral services will be held privately, with her family, at a later date.
Published in Courier-Post from May 2 to May 3, 2020
