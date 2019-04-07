Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Eucharist Church
344 Kresson Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Eucharist Church
344 Kresson Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Voorhees NJ - JOHNSON, Patricia C. "Carol" on April 3, 2019, of Voorhees NJ. Age 80. Beloved wife of Donald G. Johnson. Loving mother of Terri Lieg (Brian), Donald G. Johnson, Jr. and Jeffrey M. Johnson. Dear grandmother of 5 grandchildren, Christopher Lieg (Meghan), Jaclyn Johnson, Matthew Lieg, Andrew Johnson and Patrick Lieg and 7 great grandchildren, Ashlyn, Jeremy, Aubrey, Nevaeh, Olivia, Alexander and Shane. Mrs. Johnson was a passionate animal lover. Most of all, she was devoted to her family and will be dearly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Wednesday April 10 from 7-9pm at the Bradley Funeral Home Rt. 73 and Evesham Rd. Marlton and Thursday April 11 from 10-10:45am at the Holy Eucharist Church 344 Kresson Road Cherry Hill NJ where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday April 11 at 11am. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood NJ. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Carol's love for animals, donations may be made in her memory to Animal Welfare Assocation www.awanj.org, Animal Orphanage www.vaonj.org or the Lindenwold Animal Adoption Center www.aacnj.org.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 7, 2019
