Patricia D. Panagos
Lindenwold - PANAGOS-
Patricia D. (nee Doukas), age 70 of Lindenwold on March 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Steve Panagos. Devoted mother of Rena Panagos and Peter Panagos both of Lindenwold and the late Demetra. Dear sister of Poti (Stephanie) Doukas of CO. Funeral services private. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church Iconography Fund, 615 Mercer Street, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020