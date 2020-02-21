Resources
Glassboro - Patricia Agnes Daniels, age 83 years, died February 20 at Greenfield Senior Living Center, Glassboro, NJ. Born in Barrington, NJ, she was a longtime resident of Audubon, NJ and most recently of Glassboro. She retired from the Vineland School District as the Cafeteria Manager and was a member of the Oaklyn VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

Survived by her daughters, Debora (George) Frangineas and Geraldine Grasso, 4 grandchildren, and her brother Thomas Daniels.

Friends may call on Monday from 10 to 11AM on Monday in St. Bridget University Parish, 125 Church Street, Glassboro, NJ. Funeral mass at 11AM. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery. Memories may be shared at www.kelleyfhpitman.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
