Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Patricia Rodi
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Patricia E. Rodi


1943 - 2019
Patricia E. Rodi Obituary
Patricia E. Rodi

Runnemede - On November 17, 2019, Patricia Rodi (nee Clark) was reunited for eternity with her beloved husband Jim and family pet Daisy. At long last Pat and Jim will be able to enjoy teasing each other, taking in their favorite television programs and enjoying lazy days at Heaven's shore while watching over Lynn, Mark, and Millie as well as Parker, Barbara and Steve.

In her 76 years Pat accomplished many things as a wife and mother. From growing up in Audubon, New Jersey and as a long-time resident of Runnemede, NJ and a shore-time resident of Ocean Sands in Seaville, NJ, Pat had many neighborhood friends and genuinely enjoyed watching other families grow while she was raising her own. She was very proud of her family and never passed up an opportunity to share their accomplishments with pride and adoration. Pat will be remembered for her fiery red hair, reflecting her passion for a life well lived with love and laughter, as well as her quick wit and well-timed humor. Her love of the shore, music, and all things Flyers was a part of what made Pat so much fun to spend time with. There are a multitude of memories made throughout the years with Jim, Lynn, Mark, Millie and other close friends and family members that remain with us, keeping Pat alive in our hearts. In fond remembrance of Pat, friends and family are invited to gather for a Funeral Service on Friday, November 22nd at 10:30 AM at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Pat's honor to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, Development Office, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or online at https://samaritannj.org/giving/donate-now/. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
