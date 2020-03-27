|
Patricia F. Rutter
Westmont, NJ - (nee Padgett) On March 24, 2020 Age 68; of Westmont, NJ. Beloved wife of 49 years of Harry "Bud" Rutter of Westmont; Devoted mother of Tricia (Michael) Lippincott of Haddon Township; Colleen (Jim) Carroll of Haddonfield and Craig (Maureen) of Berlin; Loving Mimi of Olivia, Jacob & Abby Lippincott, Andrew, Lily & Harrison Carroll, and Charley & Carson Rutter. She is survived by her sister Ruthanne Beyea and sister-in-law Barbara Padgett. Pat is predeceased by her parents Walter and Ruthanna Padgett and brothers Robert and Richard Padgett.
She resided in Westmont for the last 46 years. She grew up in the Barclay Farms section of Cherry Hill where she was a 1969 Graduate of Cherry Hill West High School. She worked for Cardio Data and Associated Cardiovascular Consultants both in Haddonfield for many years and more recently Lourdes Medical Associates (LMA) and then Virtua both in Haddon Heights, where she was the cash application specialist. Pat was happiest when she was with her family either at home or in Ocean City and she was so very proud of her eight grandchildren. She was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan, loved to decorate her house and kept QVC in business.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Pat may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 www.stjude.org/memorialgifts or Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, 8815 Conroy Windermere Rd. Suite 309, Orlando, FL 32835. Pat's interment was private. Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Please check www.kainmurphy.com for updated information.
