|
|
Patricia Forte
Voorhees - Patricia Ann Forte (née Greenle), of Voorhees, NJ, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019. Age 80 years. Beloved partner of 32 years of Robert S. Metzger. Devoted daughter of Elizabeth and Charles Greenle. Loving mother of Edward S. (Daphne) Forte, Jr., Victoria L. (Joe) Benedetti and Mark D. (Agnes) Forte. Dear sister of Lynne (Tim) Daly. Cherished grandmother of Danielle (Evan) Lindner, Mark (Brittany) Forte,Jr., Ryan Forte, Andrea (Bill) Volk, Bridget and Ryan Metzger. Maternally loving and devoted to many many more family members.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Thursday 9:30AM to 11:00AM at St. Andrew The Apostle R.C. Church 27 Gibbsboro-Kresson Rd., Gibbsboro, NJ 08026. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00AM. Interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Voorhees Animal Orphanage 419 Cooper Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 OR Deborah Hospital Foundation P.O. Box 820 Browns Mills, NJ 08015 would be appreciated. Condolences at COSTANTINOFH.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 26, 2019