Patricia G Olivieri
Voorhees - Patricia Geraldine Olivieri, age 80, long time resident of Voorhees, NJ & Ocean City, NJ, lost her battle to Cancer in her home on September 13, 2020. Daughter of Edward & Dorothy Slugg, Loving wife for more than 50 years of her late husband John Olivieri, Sr., Proud Mother of John, Jr., Michael, Sr. (Alicia) and Gary (Todd). Amazing Grandmother of Kristen and Michael, Jr.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a Social Distancing/Contactless viewing will be held on Thursday, September 17 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Zale Funeral Home, 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 18 at 10:30am at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 27 Kresson Gibbsboro Road, Gibbsboro, NJ. Burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the American Society at www.cancer.org
Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net