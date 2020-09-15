1/
Patricia G. Olivieri
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia G Olivieri

Voorhees - Patricia Geraldine Olivieri, age 80, long time resident of Voorhees, NJ & Ocean City, NJ, lost her battle to Cancer in her home on September 13, 2020. Daughter of Edward & Dorothy Slugg, Loving wife for more than 50 years of her late husband John Olivieri, Sr., Proud Mother of John, Jr., Michael, Sr. (Alicia) and Gary (Todd). Amazing Grandmother of Kristen and Michael, Jr.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, a Social Distancing/Contactless viewing will be held on Thursday, September 17 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Zale Funeral Home, 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 18 at 10:30am at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 27 Kresson Gibbsboro Road, Gibbsboro, NJ. Burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ

In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the American Society at www.cancer.org Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
ZALE FUNERAL HOME - STRATFORD
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
ZALE FUNERAL HOME - STRATFORD
712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
Stratford, NJ 08084
(856) 783-5100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ZALE FUNERAL HOME - STRATFORD

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved