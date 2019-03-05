|
Patricia H. McAnally
Linwood - Patricia Marie McAnally (nee Haggerty), age 70, of Linwood NJ passed away on Thursday February 28, 2019. Born July 15, 1948 in Cortland, NY. Patricia graduated from St Mary's High School in 1966 and went on to graduate from St. Elizabeth College of Nursing in Utica, NY.
Beloved wife of the late Stanley McAnally. Devoted mother of Meghan and Brian. Loving sister of James (Barbara), Robert (Terri), and David. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Helen (nee Hammon).
Patricia worked in her field as a registered nurse. She was an enthusiastic fan of the University of Notre Dame, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Family, friends and others whose lives Patricia touched are invited to St. Joan of Arc, 100 Willow Bend Rd Marlton, NJ at 10 a.m. on Friday March 8th. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre in Cheltenham, PA. The family would like to express our thanks to the wonderful help and care given at Complete Care at Linwood in Linwood, NJ. In lieu of any memorials or gifts to the family, donations may be made be made to the National . Info can be found at www.stroke.org/donate
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 5, 2019