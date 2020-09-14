Patricia J. Caramanna
Blackwood - Patricia J. Caramanna (nee Futima), on September 13, 2020, of Blackwood. Age 83. Devoted mother of Charles J. (Janice), Mark J. (Janet) and Joseph C. (Shirley). Loving grandmother of Justine LaPierre (Andrew), Claire Connolly (Doug), Charles E. Caramanna, Brittany Caramanna and Nicole Caramanna. Dear great grandmother of Eloise Ruth LaPierre. Sister of the late Marcella Riley and Joseph J. Futima. Patricia loved to paint and do ceramics and enjoyed gardening. She loved the Phillies and especially loved to meticulously decorate for holidays. Patricia was passionate about her work as a beautician and she had a good following. There will be a visitation 8:45am to 10:15am Monday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am St. Peter & Paul RC Church, 362 Ganttown Rd., Sewell, NJ 08080. Inurnment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Patricia's memory to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, ATTN: Donor Services, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75266-0309. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
