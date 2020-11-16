1/1
Patricia K. Karwacki
1938 - 2020
Fairview - Patricia K. Karwacki (nee Knedeison), on November 14, 2020, of Fairview; formerly of Gloucester City. Age 82. Beloved wife of 62 years of Joseph, Sr. Devoted mother of Patricia Fenton (the late William), Joseph Karwacki, Jr. (Jeff), Michele Karwacki, George Karwacki, James Karwacki (Christina), Stacey Maiese (Charles, Sr.), Steven Karwacki (Debbie) and Scott Karwacki. Loving grandmother of 17. Cherished great grandmother of 9. Dear sister of the late Marie Murphy (James). Aunt of Jamie and Denise. There will be a viewing from 7 to 9pm on Wednesday evening and from 9 to 10am on Thursday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am Thursday at Saint Joan of Arc RC Church, 3107 Alabama Road, Camden, NJ 08104. Interment New Saint Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Patricia's name to Samaritan Hospice, PO Box 71425, Philadelphia, PA 19176-1425. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






