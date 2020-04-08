|
Patricia Keil Tarditi
Cherry Hill, formerly of Berlin, NJ - On April 7, 2020; Age 72 of Cherry Hill, NJ, formerly of Berlin NJ; Devoted mother of Dustin (Cheryl) of Haddonfield; Loving grandmother of Cameron & Gavin; Dear sister of Jack (Barbara) Tarditi, David (Joanne) Tarditi, Rebecca (Michael) Greenblatt, and Paul (Elizabeth) Tarditi; Aunt of many beloved nieces and nephews.
Pat grew up in Spray Beach, NJ (LBI), graduated from Southern Regional HS in Manahawkin, and Alumnae of Wesley College in Wilmington, DE.
She was a licensed Paralegal with the law firm Stanshine & Sigal in Philadelphia, PA and active in greyhound rescue. Most recently, Pat resided at Avista Healthcare in Cherry Hill, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Patricia may be made to: Greyhound Angels Adoption, 2688 S Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, NJ 08094 www.greyhoundangelsadoption.com/.
Patricia's family will have a memorial service at a later date. Please check www.KainMurphy.com for information updates.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020