Patricia Lynne Hertzog
Lifelong Cherry Hill resident - (nee Boyd) On May 17, 2019, age 76, Beloved wife of Robert and cousin of Sandra Perriello.
Pat had been employed by the Cherry Hill Board of Education for many years and was a longtime faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Haddonfield.
Pat's family will receive friends on May 22nd, Wednesday Evening 6-7:15 PM, at Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ; where her Service will follow at 7:30 PM. Interment, private.
Published in Courier-Post on May 20, 2019