|
|
Patricia M. Chapman
Stratford - (nee Freischmidt) age 71, passed away on March 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Stephen Chapman. Devoted mother of Deborah (Mark) Gervasi, Katherine Chapman (Byron Gutierrez), Karen (Patrick) Mulloy, and Barbara (Ken) Harris. Mommom of Jack, Emma, Ben, Madalyn, Matthew, Ashley, Nicholas, Amanda, Serena, and Ryan. Sister of Albert (late Helen) Freischmidt. Also survived by Uncles Albert (Harriett) Honer and William Honer, Aunt Elise Honer, and many cousins, especially Sue (James) Blithe. Pat was a homemaker for many years and raised her four girls. She also worked the front desk at the Stratford Swim Club for over 25 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and visitation on Thursday evening 6-8pm at Eugene J. Zale Funeral Home, 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084. Funeral service will be held Friday morning 10am at Holy Family Episcopal Church, 233 Fairmount Ave., Laurel Springs, NJ 08021. Burial following in Harleigh Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Pat's name to Holy Family Episcopal Church at the address above, or to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice at www.samaritannj.org/giving/donate-now. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 5, 2019