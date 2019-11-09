Services
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Christ the King RC Church
200 Windsor Ave.
Haddonfield, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King RC Church
200 Windsor Ave
Haddonfield, NJ
Patricia M. Falcianio

Patricia M. Falcianio Obituary
Patricia M. Falcianio

Haddonfield, NJ - (nee Dobush), On Nov. 7, 2019, Age 79, of Haddonfield, NJ resident; Beloved wife of Michael; Devoted mother of Michael (Etelka Becze) of Houston, TX, Christina (Leo) Impagliazzo of Haddonfield and Matthew (Karynna Baresel) of Haddonfield. Loving grandmother of Sophia, Gia & Michael Falciani and Billy & Sarah Impagliazzo; Dear sister of Peter (Mary Beth) Dobush.

Patricia was a Hallahan Catholic HS graduate, was raised in South Philly and worked at Univ. of Penn for 25 years. She was a longtime Haddonfield resident, loved travelling to Key West, but most importantly, she cherished the time spent with her family.

Patricia's family will greet friends on Thurs., Nov. 14, 2019, 10-10:45 AM at Christ the King RC Church, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ 08033; where her Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Patricia may be made to The , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 (Write Patricia's name on memo line) https://donate3.cancer.org/

Arrangements by KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES, 15 WEST END AVE., HADDONFIELD, NJ. 856-429-1945 www.KainMurphy.com
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
