Patricia M. Jennings
Lindenwold - On June 17, 2019, Patricia (nee Edel), age 72. Beloved wife of William Jennings, IV. Also survived by children Christine (Stephen) DeBorde of Houston, TX, William (Rachel) Jennings, V, of Somerdale, and David (Stephanie) Jennings of Mantua; 3 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings Joe (Carol) of Blackwood, Shirley Taylor of Dallas, TX, John (Maria) of Pine Hill, and Jeffrey (Tara) of Voorhees; and many loving nieces and nephews. Patricia worked for Wells Fargo in Philadelphia. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday evening 6-8 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin at 8 pm. Interment will be held privately at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Myositis Association, 1940 Duke St., Ste. 200, Alexandria, VA 22314. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 18, 2019