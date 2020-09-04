1/
Patricia M. "Patty" Mazella
Erial - On September 2, 2020, Patricia M. (nee Cooper) Mazella. Loving wife of Frank Mazella. Beloved mother of Desiree Woods, Eric Woods, Nikki & Mike King. Dear grandmother of Dalton, Justin, Michael and Austin. Loving sister of the late Carol & the late Joe Voorhees, Sandy (Rick) Terch, Brenda (the late Howard) Stinson, Gordon Cooper & Patti, Dawn (Joe) Gallagher and John (Julie) Hertz. Also survived by sister-in-law Julia Mazella and many loving nieces and nephews. Patty was a loving supportive mother, mom mom, sister and aunt. Cremation was private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the public visitation with the family on Thursday afternoon 12noon to 2pm followed by a private memorial service 2pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to the family to set up a college educational fund for Patty's grandson Justin. Checks can be made payable to Frank Mazella. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.




Published in Courier Post from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
