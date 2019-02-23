|
Patricia M. McIntyre
Marlton - Patricia McIntyre, nee Burke, passed away February 21, age 86. Pat was born and raised in Brooklyn, where she was valedictorian of PS92. She worked for several years as a full charge bookkeeper and later supervisor at Prudential before she married John H. McIntyre in 1962. While raising their daughter Linda, Pat also volunteered with the League of Women Voters and later was an award winning freelance reporter for the Burlington County Times. After their retirements, Pat and John were active in LIFE (Learning Institute for Elders) in Burlington County, where she edited the newsletter for many years. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Chris Culy, her sister Kathryn Petrillo and partner Gary Bonaparte, three nieces, two nephews and their families. Her husband predeceased her. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 10am to 11am at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Road, Marlton, NJ. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 11am at the church. Interment will be private. Donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 23, 2019