Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Patricia M. Mills


1969 - 2019
Patricia M. Mills Obituary
Patricia M. Mills

Lindenwold - On October 25, 2019, Patricia (nee Redstreake), age 50. Beloved wife of the late R. Gary Mills. Daughter of Trudy (Vince Esposito) and the late Charles Redstreake. Survived by 3 sons Gary (Gabby) Mills, Timothy (Emily) Mills, and Charlie Mills; 4 grandchildren Layla, Evan, Timmy, and Marliee; siblings Richard Redstreake, James Redstreake, Shelley Redstreake (Todd) and Robin (John) Semola; "sister-cousin" Liz "Biffy" Souders; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Wed., Nov. 6, 2019 from 6-7pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. A Memorial Service will begin at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family c/o the Funeral Home would be appreciated. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
