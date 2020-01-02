|
Patricia M. Pryzwara
Gloucester City - On December 29, 2019. Age 89. (nee Mischler). Loving and devoted wife of the late Joseph A. Pryzwara. Loving mother of Rita Johnson (Bohdan Anniuk), Patti Pryzwara (Ken MacAdams) and Frank Pryzwara (late Fran). Cherished grandmother of Max Pryzwara. Beloved sister of Peggy Feil, Joan Storey (Dan), the late Judy McAree (surv. Fran), Bill Mischler (Leslie), Maureen Wexler (Larry) and Joey Mischler (Susan). Beloved sister-in-law of the late Adolf Pryzwara (late Ceil), the late Edward Pryzwara, Lillian Villanova (Emilio) and Dot MacLennan (late John). Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Coco.
Pat was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court Giese 439 and a parishioner of St. Mary's church in Gloucester City, where she taught CCD special education. Pat worked many years alongside her daughter, Patti at her salon in Haddonfield, China Clipper.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday morning January 4th, from 9 to 10:30 AM at the McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 851 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11 AM in St. Mary's Church, Gloucester City. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Msgr. Lucitt's Needy Children's Fund, P.O. Box 87, Gloucester City, NJ 08030 or St. Rita of Cascia Parish, 1166 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19146. Please memo, Patricia M. Pryzwara.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Patricia M. Pryzwara. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City, NJ. Ph: 856-456-1142.
