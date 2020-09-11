Patricia M. Renk
Berlin - (nee Cashman), 77, formerly of Gloucester Township, died September 9, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Jersey City, NJ, she was a graduate of Ridgefield Park High School. In 1964, she married the love of her life, the late David L. Renk. The couple, who had three children, initially resided in North Jersey, moving to South Jersey in 1978. Pat was employed as Assistant to the Administrator at what was then Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Stratford, NJ, where she retired from in the-mid 1990s. Known for her warm nature and devotion to her family and her church, Pat loved travel, shopping, reading, and teaching CCD. A kind and loving person, Pat was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She touched the lives of many people.
The daughter of the late Vincent and Eleanor Cashman, Pat was predeceased by her dear husband Dave; brother, Vincent; sister, Joan; and grandson, Matthew Renk. Survivors include her sons, David Jr. (Jacqueline), of Buckingham, PA, Michael (Kim) of Winter Garden, FL; and daughter Lori Renk Santoro of Stratford, NJ; six grandchildren - Michael, Thomas, Vincent, Andrew, Haley, and Ashley.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and visitation with the family on Wednesday evening, September 16th 6-8pm, and Thursday morning, 9-10am at Eugene J. Zale Funeral Home, 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084. Funeral Mass will be held at 11am Thursday at Our Lady of Hope Parish - St. Jude Church, 402 S. Black Horse Pike, Blackwood, NJ. Interment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Blackwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Matthew Renk Foundation (for pediatric brain cancer), PO Box 426, Buckingham, PA 18914. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net