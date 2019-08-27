Services
Eichel Funeral Home
8323 Maple Ave
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Eichel Funeral Home
8323 Maple Ave
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Eichel Funeral Home
8323 Maple Ave
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
Patricia M. Snyder

Patricia M. Snyder Obituary
Patricia M. Snyder

Audubon - age 82, passed away on August 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Walter John Snyder, Jr. for 59 years. Mother of Tammy Snyder, Patricia Ebron, Walter III, William, Charles, and Kathryn Snyder. Grandmother of Matthew, Michael, Jaclyn, Russell, Walter IV, and Chrisann. Great-grandmother of Angel. Sister of Marilyn Mastski and the late Evelyn Mulherin. Sister-in-law of Kay and Agnes. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial gathering on Thursday, August 29th 11am-12pm at Eichel Funeral Home, 8323 Maple Ave. Pennsauken, NJ 08109. Memorial service 12pm. Interment private. Please share condolences at www.EichelFuneral Home.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 27, 2019
