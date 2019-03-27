|
|
Patricia McCracken Kelley
Galloway, NJ, formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ - (nee McCracken) Passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019. Devoted wife of Dr. Stanley C. Kelley. Mother of Kevin (Beryl) Kelley, Kim (Shay) Cowan, Kyle Kelley and Keith (Jeanine) Kelley. Grandmother to 7 beautiful grandchildren: Brian, Andrew & Morgan Kelley, Devon & Ally Cowan, and Stella & Everett Kelley.
Patricia was raised in Crabtree, NC and moved to Woodstown, NJ as a teen and attended Salem High School. She went on to Rutgers Univ., graduating in 1958, earning a BA in English Lit.
She taught 2nd Grade for years but left education and became a runway model while she raised her 4 children with her husband of 59 years in Cherry Hill. Pat was a passionate seamstress and was a small business owner. She traveled all over the world, and in her later years, she continued to sew and was a member of the American Sewing Guild. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.
A viewing will be held on Friday, March 29th, 10-10:45 AM at Christ the King R.C. Church, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations benefitting a Rutgers Univ Scholarship Fund in Patricia's name, may be made through: In Memory Of (www.inmemof.org) or to P.O. Box 5472, Charlottesville, VA 22905.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 27, 2019