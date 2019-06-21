Services
Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home
420 S Main St
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-7244
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary's RC Church / Our Lady of Peace Parish
32 Carroll Ave.
Williamstown, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's RC Church / Our Lady of Peace Parish
32 Carroll Ave.
Williamstown, NJ
More Obituaries for Patricia Meehan
Patricia Meehan

Patricia Meehan


Patricia Meehan
1939 - 2019
Patricia Meehan Obituary
Patricia Meehan

Williamstown - Patricia E. Meehan (nee Burshtin), 79, of Williamstown, NJ, formerly of Phila., Pa, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Meehan. Devoted mother of Christina (Chris) Overholt, Trish (Chuck) Jones, Thomas (Meredith) Meehan and Teddy (Rachael) Meehan. Dear sister of Charlotte (late Ed) Brennan. Loving grandmother of Kristin, Casey, Keri, Chase, Carli, Christopher, Tommy-Joe, Samantha, Mary, Teddy, Chloe, Cabrey and the late Michael. Loving great grandmother of Mina and Harper.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Wednesday, June 26th from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at St. Mary's RC Church / Our Lady of Peace Parish, 32 Carroll Ave., Williamstown. Mass Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM. Private Inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, PA at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home of Williamstown.

Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 21, 2019
