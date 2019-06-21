|
Patricia Meehan
Williamstown - Patricia E. Meehan (nee Burshtin), 79, of Williamstown, NJ, formerly of Phila., Pa, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Meehan. Devoted mother of Christina (Chris) Overholt, Trish (Chuck) Jones, Thomas (Meredith) Meehan and Teddy (Rachael) Meehan. Dear sister of Charlotte (late Ed) Brennan. Loving grandmother of Kristin, Casey, Keri, Chase, Carli, Christopher, Tommy-Joe, Samantha, Mary, Teddy, Chloe, Cabrey and the late Michael. Loving great grandmother of Mina and Harper.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Wednesday, June 26th from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at St. Mary's RC Church / Our Lady of Peace Parish, 32 Carroll Ave., Williamstown. Mass Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM. Private Inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, PA at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home of Williamstown.
Published in Courier-Post on June 21, 2019