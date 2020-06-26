Patricia Meyers
Patricia Meyers

Clementon - Patricia A Meyers (née Patterson), 77 years, of Clementon NJ, passed away on June 24, 2020. Daughter of the late John and Kathryn (née Keenan) Patterson. Beloved wife of the late George B. Patterson. Loving mother of Kathryn Como (Chris), Marianne O'Donnell (James) and Barry Meyers. Dear sister of Ann Marie Arsenault (John), Jack Patterson (Pat) and Rick Patterson (Michelle). Cherished grandmother of Christopher, Shaunna, Devon and Ashley and great grandmother of Zoe.

Cremation, services and interment for Patricia will take place privately. Arrangements under the direction of DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, LINDENWOLD NJ. For lasting condolences please visit dankshinskifuneralhome.com.




Published in Courier Post from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
