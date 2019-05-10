Resources
Audubon - Patricia Marie Mitchell (Hamblin), age 66, of Audubon, NJ, passed away May 6, 2019, at her home in Macon, GA. Patty was born on October 31, 1952, in Camden, NJ to George and Eleanor Hamblin. She was a graduate of Audubon High School and married her high school sweetheart, Edward J. Mitchell, in September of 1971. She was preceded in death by her brother George Hamblin and her sister Margaret Simpson (Hamblin).

Patty was a loving military spouse for 20 years. Not only did she raise her two daughters, but she was "Mom" to many more including Christopher Collis, Allyce Heflin, Fred Grant, Emmilee Mitchell, Dina Morey, and so many others! It has been said there was never a stranger in her home!

Patty is survived by her husband of 47 years; two daughters: Jenny Mitchell, and wife Emmilee, and Niki Putnam, and husband Stacy; and 11 grandchildren: Hannah, Maddy, Noah, Brenden, Marco, Katelynn, Macee, Logan, Emily, Gavin, and Ashton.

A celebration of her life will be held at 1630 Rivoli Lane, Macon, GA 31210 on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Please visit www.hartsmort.com to sign the online guest registry. Hart's Mortuary on Cherry Street has charge of arrangements.
Published in Courier-Post on May 10, 2019
